Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €222.00 Price Target for adidas (ADS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €224.68 ($261.26).

adidas stock opened at €206.80 ($240.47) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

