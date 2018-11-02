Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (TEG) a €22.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.46 ($23.79).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €20.40 ($23.72) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a 1 year high of €16.70 ($19.42).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

