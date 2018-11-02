Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) a €43.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.82 ($53.27).

FRA:FPE opened at €39.50 ($45.93) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

