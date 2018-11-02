Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €93.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.14 ($112.95).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €91.66 ($106.58) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

