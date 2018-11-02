Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €93.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.14 ($112.95).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €91.66 ($106.58) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

