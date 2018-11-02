Kellogg (K) Stake Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 539.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

K stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $10,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,655 shares of company stock worth $45,829,574 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

