Kellogg (K) Given a $65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,141. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 215,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $16,041,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,655 shares of company stock worth $45,829,574. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

