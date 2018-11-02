Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Buy Rating for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $521.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after buying an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 492,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 62,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 256,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 58,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

