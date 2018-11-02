Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,321.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 117,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,451. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.85 and a 12-month high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.