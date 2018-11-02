Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Buys 140,282 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned about 0.78% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 276,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 84,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $29.88. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,175. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

