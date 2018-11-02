Karen Raskopf Sells 13,000 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Stock

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) SVP Karen Raskopf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $953,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,655. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

