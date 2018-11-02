Kaizen Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Kaizen Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Paychex by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Paychex by 12.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania grew its stake in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

PAYX opened at $65.10 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $2,130,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,815. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

