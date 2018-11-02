Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 2,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 153,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 328,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $274.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.