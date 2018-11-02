Kadant (KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KAI. ValuEngine cut Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $112.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of KAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,321. Kadant has a one year low of $90.65 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,175 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 81.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 335,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150,471 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $13,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 30.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 495,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 844.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

