JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AGCO (AGCO) to “Neutral”

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

NYSE AGCO opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.70%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AGCO by 26.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 8.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AGCO by 40.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

