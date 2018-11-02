JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $262.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.27.
ANET traded up $14.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $313.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 64,750 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.94, for a total value of $19,809,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710 in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
