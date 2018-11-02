JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $262.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.27.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET traded up $14.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $313.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 64,750 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.94, for a total value of $19,809,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710 in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.