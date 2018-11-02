JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mohawk Industries (MHK) Price Target to $105.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.01. 873,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Brian Carson acquired 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 287,698 shares of company stock worth $36,348,885 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 686.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.