JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 367 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 367 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a CHF 270 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 305 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 309 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 324.19.

ZURN stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

