JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Dominion Energy (D) a $77.00 Price Target

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has been assigned a $77.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 354,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 131,152 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 90,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.