Johnson Controls International (JCI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NYSE JCI opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

