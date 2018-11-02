JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP (JHMM) Shares Bought by 3D Asset Management Inc.

3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 136.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP comprises 0.5% of 3D Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 3D Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP by 43.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after buying an additional 160,652 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR MID CAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.