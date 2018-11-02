John Bickham Sells 144,672 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CHTR stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $396.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $259.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 254.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 89.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

