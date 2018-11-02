John Bickham Sells 144,672 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CHTR stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $396.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 254.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 89.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
