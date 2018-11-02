John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stock Price Down 13.1% on Disappointing Earnings

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) dropped 13.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $85.46 and last traded at $90.39. Approximately 1,663,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 726% from the average daily volume of 201,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.97.

The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

