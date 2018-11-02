John Bean Technologies (JBT) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.04. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.00-4.10 EPS.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,769. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.14.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

