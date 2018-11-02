JNBA Financial Advisors Buys New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,598,000 after buying an additional 837,357 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,091,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,824,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 578,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,196,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $89.36 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.