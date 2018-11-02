JMP Securities Analysts Give Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) a $63.00 Price Target

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned a $63.00 price objective by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $85.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $1,564,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,502 shares of company stock worth $1,913,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

