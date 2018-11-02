JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Price Target Increased to $20.25 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to $20.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 288,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.