JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,956,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 208.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 207,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 123.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 243,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

In related news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $66,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

