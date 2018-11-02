Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EXACT Sciences Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

EXAS opened at $73.31 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,070,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,879,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,377,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,585,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 434,184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,196,000 after purchasing an additional 481,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 966,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $174,126.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $682,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $4,381,737. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

