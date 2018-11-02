Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for International Seaways Inc (INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.74 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 67.42%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.74 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.92. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 25.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,616,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 327,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 22.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 229,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 21.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in International Seaways by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 84,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,159.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,460,933 shares of company stock worth $51,043,973. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

