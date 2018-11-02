Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Molson Coors Brewing in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

TAP stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $159,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,047 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 42,908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,376,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after buying an additional 1,373,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

