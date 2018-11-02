Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wingstop Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wingstop from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of WING stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $227,013.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,290.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,596 shares of company stock worth $1,966,570. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $224,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

