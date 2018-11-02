Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YUM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.06.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $87.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $559,389.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,578.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,370. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

