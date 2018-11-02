Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) a €18.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.08 ($22.19).

F stock opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

