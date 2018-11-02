Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €72.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.31 ($74.78).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €42.10 ($48.95) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

