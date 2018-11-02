JD.Com (JD) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.05. 22,189,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 15,627,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,405.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

