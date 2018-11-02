JD.Com (JD) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.05. 22,189,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 15,627,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.
The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,405.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
