Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $49,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 715,595 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,345,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,215,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $2,931,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,350.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,378 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,888. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.