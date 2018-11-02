James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 26,670 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $41,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,129.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $55,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,697.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $121,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of SWX opened at $77.00 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $670.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

