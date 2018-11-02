James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

