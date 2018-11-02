Jack in the Box (JACK) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

JACK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 119,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.10%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 78,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $7,142,962.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,395.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,751. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $242,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 75.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

