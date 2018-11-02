Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Sold by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up 0.6% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 69.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.58 and a twelve month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

