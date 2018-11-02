J.Jill (JILL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded J.Jill from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of J.Jill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Get J.Jill alerts:

JILL stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.46 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Read More: What is a conference call?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.