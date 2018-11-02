J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

JJSF opened at $155.44 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $125.98 and a twelve month high of $161.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $761,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,066,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 821.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

