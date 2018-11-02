Ixcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $297.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a market cap of $536,083.00 and $297.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

I0Coin (I0C) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000475 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,032,700 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

