ITE Group’s (ITE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

ITE Group (LON:ITE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities reduced their price objective on ITE Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of ITE opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Friday. ITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.57).

In other ITE Group news, insider Andrew Beach bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,264.21). Also, insider Mark Shashoua bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,696.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 143,500 shares of company stock worth $8,780,000.

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

