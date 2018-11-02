istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 5,929 Shares of Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 5,929 shares of istar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $104,943.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,467,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,178,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,137 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09.

On Friday, October 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $145,140.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 3,924 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 129,600 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 12,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,247. istar Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $122.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that istar Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in istar by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in istar by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in istar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in istar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

