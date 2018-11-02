ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF (MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $55.98

ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.81, but opened at $55.98. ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF shares last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 9263364 shares.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF by 428.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,008,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,750,000 after buying an additional 1,628,759 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,677,000 after buying an additional 90,943 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after buying an additional 99,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,896,000 after buying an additional 163,993 shares during the last quarter.

About ISHARES TR/MSCI CHINA ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

