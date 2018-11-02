ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2108 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.48. ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 1 year low of $2,026.00 and a 1 year high of $2,160.00.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.