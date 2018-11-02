ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER (IBMK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER (NYSEARCA:IBMK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

IBMK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,280. ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER (NYSEARCA:IBMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/IBONDS DEC 2022 TER and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.