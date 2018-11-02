ISHARES Tr/EDGE INVT GRADE ENH (IGEB) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ISHARES Tr/EDGE INVT GRADE ENH (BATS:IGEB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1542 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES Tr/EDGE INVT GRADE ENH’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

ISHARES Tr/EDGE INVT GRADE ENH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 23,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ISHARES Tr/EDGE INVT GRADE ENH has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

