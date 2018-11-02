iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. (IXG) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. comprises about 1.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000.

Get iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. alerts:

Shares of IXG stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Financials Sect. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.